Rossland Arena Society rallies around community

The Rossland Arena Society (RAS) has been hard at work onplanning and fundraising for the ambitious Lounge Revitalization Project and supporting other community initiatives.

“This project includes upgrades to benefit all members of the community, not only ice users, and is future-proofing the space for future accessibility upgrades and expanded programming opportunities within the lounge,” said Ona Stanton, president of the Rossland Arena Society.

Phase 1 consists of the washroom upgrades and construction started in February and is expected to wrap up by mid-March.

The Arena Society is very grateful for the support from Rossland Rotary (Rotary International), Kootenay Savings Community Foundation and the Community Foundations of Canada (LeRoi Foundation) helping with the cost of phase 1.

The society is also very grateful for the support received from the Columbia Basin Trust via their Energy Sustainability Grant for lounge lighting upgrades.

The society submitted additional grant applications to the Co-op Community Spaces and CBT Community Development Program and will seek out additional grants and opportunities to help offset the costs of the remainder of the project.

Rossland Rotary – 100 Rosslanders Who Care Finalist: The Arena Society is thrilled and honoured to be selected as a finalist in Rossland Rotary’s 100 Rosslanders Who Care campaign.

The winner will be selected via donor voting on March 17.

We’d like to thank Rossland Rotary for organizing this fantastic initiative and all donors for their support and investment in our community!

Donation to the Food Bank: We’re pleased to announce that the RAS donated $703.45 to the Rossland Food Bank – the total of all refundables collected on weekends in December 2020 via the donation bin at RSS during our ‘Cans for a Cause’ campaign.

We thank the community for their continued support of this great arena fundraiser and a HUGE thank-you to our amazing volunteers for their continued hard work and dedication.

The RAS raised over $40,000 via refundables over the last 18 months – that’s roughly 400,000 cans and bottles sorted by a small group of dedicated volunteers. The RAS could always use extra hands with this valuable fundraiser – please get in touch if you’re able to lend a hand.

Hockeyville 2021: The first rally phase of Hockeyville 2021 ended on February 14 and Kraft Hockeyville has begun its ‘judging phase.’

The four 2021 Kraft Hockeyvile finalists will be announced around March 20.

A HUGE thanks to everyone who supported the campaign, helped us get the word out and all who shared their stories, photos and memories through the Kraft Hockeyville Rossland Rally page!

Treat yourself and head on over to https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/#/community/rosslandarena to see the fantastic content.

While we did not get as many rally points as some other communities, our powerful stories might just be enough to carry us to the top.

Being selected as a finalist would be a huge achievement and opportunity for the entire area. The Kraft Hockeyville 2021 winner will be the community with the most votes once the final voting phase ends (nationwide voting will be open from 6 a.m. on April 9 and close at 2 p.m. on April 10).

We’d like to thank the community, businesses, community groups, City of Rossland and Tourism Rossland, and supporters throughout the Greater Trail area and beyond.

As always we also send a big shout-out to our amazing and hard-working volunteers who make these initiatives possible.

Additional Information

The Rossland Arena Society was formed in 2018 by a group of ice users and stakeholders. The purpose of the Society is to deliver community benefits by improving the viability of the Rossland Arena through advocacy, programming, increased usage, fundraising, and facility management as required.

The Rossland Arena Society is operated by an elected board of directors and with an active membership base, open to anyone interested in, or users of the Rossland Arena. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rosslandrink.

