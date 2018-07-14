Ross to seek eight term on Abbotsford council

The City of Abbotsford’s longest-serving current councillor will once again seek re-election this fall.

Coun. Patricia Ross says she will seek an eighth term on council when voters head to the polls. Ross, who was first elected in 1994, has topped councillor voting each year since at least 2002.

Ross previously owned her own business and has an extensive history of community volunteerism. She was also the city’s chief lobbyist when it pushed to defeat the Sumas Energy 2 power plant proposal in the mid-2000s, and speaks frequently about sustainability and environmental issues.

Although most present votes at the current council table are unanimous, Ross has been the lone voice of opposition on several prominent issues. She cast council’s lone vote against a community benefits agreement with Kinder Morgan, and also opposed the city’s attempt to have farmland removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve in order to provide more room for industrial growth.

In a press release, she says Abbotsford’s rapid growth means the city must work to protect its natural environment by crafting a new tree protection bylaw and urban forest policy. She also says the city should look to promote the use of green technology and make “strategic investments” in transit. The release also says she supports the widening of Highway 1 to Whatcom road.

Ross joins Couns. Les Barkman and Dave Loewen, along with AbbotsfordFirst Couns. Kelly Chahal and Brenda Falk in seeking re-election. Couns. Sandy Blue, Ross Siemens (both of AbbotsfordFirst), and Moe Gill have yet to announce their intentions. Dave Sidhu is the only non-councillor to announce their candidacy so far.

Mayor Henry Braun will also run in the fall. Gerda Peachey and Eric Nyvall have said they will challenge him.