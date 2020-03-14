Rosedale residents evacuate safely from house fire in Chilliwack

Occupants were watching TV at the time when they heard a loud banging noise and then saw flames

The occupants of a home in Rosedale escaped a fire uninjured on Friday evening.

They were watching TV around 6:15 p.m. on March 13 when they heard a loud banging noise and then saw flames on the rear deck. They rushed outside and quickly called 911.

Crews from Chilliwack Fire Department Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the structure fire in the 50,000-block of Yale Road.

On arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoke and heavy flames on the exterior rear deck and exterior wall surface of a single-storey residential home.

They were able to gain access and quickly extinguish the fire. The exterior of the house sustained fire damage while the interior had smoke damage.

There were no civilian and or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time and is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

