Rose Lake area evacuation order rescinded

The Rose Lake area evacuation order due to the Bulkley Lake fire has been rescinded.

The evacuation order, which was issued on July 7, after the Bulkley Lake fire was categorized as “Out of Control” by the BC Wildfire Service.

As of July 11, the interface fire, at an estimated size of 250 ha, was being classified as “being held” and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation rescinded the evacuation order, signalling that the residents were now able to return to their homes.

However, the RDBN and First Nation have issued a change to the Evacuation Alert area on July 11 which has expanded to include East of Bedore Rd to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake including Duncan Lake IR #2, east of Taman Creek Rd. to West of Broman Lake FSR.

An Evacuation Alert is issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property if it is found necessary based on assessments of the region. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

An area restriction order has also been put in place and will remain in place until Sept. 30, 2021 or until the order is rescinded.

Under this area restriction, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order, using a highway as defined in the Highway Act, travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity or travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

This order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries shown on the map available here http://ow.ly/fOdB30rNszZ

Failure to comply with restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.

A total of 45 firefighters, three helicopters, 14 heavy equipment continued their efforts at fire suppression at the time of this order.

To continue to monitor wildfire activity, community members should visit the BC Wildfire dashboard.