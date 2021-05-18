Rope rescue review at Kootenay Boundary fire hall

Members of Trail Firefighters Local 941 were hanging out in the station last week, practicing high angle rope rescue training. All members are trained in rope rescue, confined space rescue ,water rescue and vehicle extrication. Photos: Twitter @trailfire941

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is a full service department created in 1982 as a regional fire service with six fire stations.

The fire halls, located in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Genelle, provide overlapping coverage for a large fire protection area overseeing roughly 25,000 residents.

The composite service is made up of paid-on-call and career firefighters that provide; fire suppression, first medical response, technical rescue including motor vehicle incident response, high and low angle rope rescue, swift water rescue; confined space rescue; and wildland fire suppression.

Read more: Service is status quo at KBRFR

Read more: Pandemic results in fewer calls to Kootenay Boundary fire rescue

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter