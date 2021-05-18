Rope rescue review at Kootenay Boundary fire hall

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is a full service department created in 1982 as a regional fire service with six fire stations.
The fire halls, located in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Genelle, provide overlapping coverage for a large fire protection area overseeing roughly 25,000 residents.
The composite service is made up of paid-on-call and career firefighters that provide; fire suppression, first medical response, technical rescue including motor vehicle incident response, high and low angle rope rescue, swift water rescue; confined space rescue; and wildland fire suppression.
