‘Room and contents’ fire sparks in Saanich neighbourhood while residents were home

A structure fire drew emergency crews to a Saanich neighbourhood just before midnight on Friday.

The Saanich Fire Department was called to the 1200-block of Camrose Crescent around 11:40 p.m. and crews could see smoke coming from the building when they arrived, explained Platoon Capt. James Crighton.

Firefighters entered the building and found that there was a “room and contents fire” inside.

Five fire trucks were dispatched but the first unit dealt with the fire, Crighton noted.

Crews noted that the residents were home at the time, but no further information was available on their condition or on how they got out of the home.

A fan was used to pressurize the building to manage smoke and investigators arrived to determine the cause of the fire.

Crighton emphasized that this is a good reminder for residents to check their smoke detectors and have their combustible appliances serviced. Having a maintenance schedule is better than waiting until there’s a problem, he said.

Residents are invited to call the fire department for assistance in ensuring their home is safe. The Fire Prevention Unit can come to do an inspection of people’s homes and tell them what they need to do to ensure their safety, Crighton noted.

He emphasized that having appliances maintenance annually doesn’t remove all risks as mechanical issues can still occur, but taking precautions to make the residence safer helps.

