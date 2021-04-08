Rookie forward leads Surrey Eagles to victory over Express

The Surrey Eagles have added another win to their early season total, after a 5-4 victory Wednesday night over the Powell River Kings.

The team – which now sports a 2-1 win-loss record after the first three games of the BC Hockey League’s mini-season – was led by rookie Tio D’Addario, who scored twice, including once shorthanded.

Brandon Santa Juana opened the scoring 5:24 into the first period, to give the Birds a one-goal lead after 20 minutes of play, and the two squads traded goals in the second before both teams’ offences took over in the final period.

In the third, the teams combined for six goals, with Surrey scoring the first three – D’Addario scored his second, while Holden Katzalay and Christian Fitzgerald each notched their first goals of the year – to stake themselves to a 5-1 lead. But not to be outdone, the Kings – who defeated the Eagles 5-1 on Sunday – replied with three unanswered goals of their own to bring the score to 5-4.

The Kings’ fourth goal, scored by former Eagle Adamo Santia, came on the power play with just over one minute to play, but the Eagles barred the door the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Eagles’ goalie Hunter Tarves, who played last season with the junior ‘B’ Delta Ice Hawks, stopped 30 shots to earn his first BCHL win.

Tonight (Thursday), the Eagles will hit the ice again, against the Coquitlam Express. The Eagles, Express and Kings are in the three-team pod that plays out of Burnaby’s Scotia Barn.

After a night off Friday, the Eagles will play Powell River Saturday and the Express Sunday.

