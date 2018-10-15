Roof fire forces evacuation of Cariboo Memorial Complex

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is currently evacuated due to a fire in the roof.

Firefighters are on scene and at this time the damage appears to be minor.

Hockey players, who were on ice at the time, were all evacuated, as were pool staff and CMRC patrons, while Williams Lake Fire Department members worked to open the roof.

“We have a fire in the back side at this time,” said WLFD deputy fire chief and incident commander Rob Warnock, adding they were called to the scene around 6:25 p.m. “It’s in the roof.”

“Everybody’s out. The building has been evacuated.”

The CMRC is currently closed.

There are no visible flames from the outside of the building.

“It’s still very early on, but it looks like there may be some minor damage to the roof,” he said.

Warnock said firefighters have the situation under control.

He added the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however, the CMRC is currently undergoing roof repairs.

