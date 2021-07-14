Ronny Berndorff’s artwork at July showcase at the Lakes District Museum

Ronny Berndorff's art work titled "An Eclectic Artist's Vision" will be showcased at the Lakes District Museum for the month of July. Those interested in checking out the artwork can visit the gallery from Monday to Saturday between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

  • Jul. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The July exhibit for the museum. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

