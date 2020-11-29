Rona home improvement store in Nanaimo advises that worker has COVID-19

A worker at a home improvement store in south Nanaimo has come down with COVID-19.

Rona posted a notice on social media on Sunday, advising that it was informed Friday night that a worker at the Nanaimo Rona location tested positive for COVID-19.

“To protect the health and safety of our associates and customers, we proceeded to an extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the premises on Nov. 28 after closing the store,” the notice read. “These actions were in addition to the enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures already in place.”

The store was open today, Nov. 29.

The employee’s most recent shift was Nov. 26 and Rona says other staff members deemed to have been in close contact have been put on “preventive paid quarantine at home.”

Rona says customers who visited the store from Nov. 15-26 are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.

Rona says the health authority has been notified and health and safety measures have been discussed.

