The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

Reports of a rollover in Lake Country were reported Friday afternoon.

The rollover, as well as an alleged body thrown from a vehicle were reported just before 12:30 p.m on Oyama Road.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scence.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.