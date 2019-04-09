Sgt. Stuart Foster from the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (File photo)

Rollover on Highway 18 leaves woman in hospital

Accident under investigation

  • Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A rollover on Highway 18 in Cowichan at approximately 9 a.m. on April 8 left one woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Stuart Foster, from the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment, said the single-vehicle accident, involving a black four-door car, occurred close to Skutz Falls.

“Traffic had to be diverted onto Old Cowichan Road for about 35 minutes while a tow-truck removed the car,” he said.

The woman in the vehicle was taken to hospital.

“The accident is under investigation.”

It was one of two crashes Monday in the Cowichan Valley.

