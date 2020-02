Police and fire-rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18, near Hillcrest Road, at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. A black SUV apparently went out of control in slippery winter conditions.

Police and fire-rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18, near Hillcrest Road, at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

A black SUV apparently lost control in slippery winter conditions and went off the road.

It’s unknown at this point if there were any injuries, but the airbags in the vehicle were deployed.

More information as it becomes available.