Rollover crash stops traffic on Highway 97 just outside downtown Quesnel

A single-vehicle rollover stopped traffic on Highway 97 just outside of downtown Quesnel late in the evening on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Emergency crews were called to the scene beside the downtown Quesnel sign near the Quesnel River Bridge just after 10 p.m.
Traffic was stopped in both directions, as a grey SUV was sitting on its roof, smoking. Police, ambulance and fire crews responded to the crash, extinguishing any potential fire.
The health of the occupants is not known.
