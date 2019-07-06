Rollover crash pinches traffic on the highway in Nanaimo

One woman hurt in pickup truck crash near Duke Point Highway exit

Towing crews get a Mazda pickup truck right-side-up after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Nanaimo on Saturday. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Highway traffic slowed to a crawl after a rollover crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Nanaimo on Saturday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash, involving a Mazda pickup, happened at 1:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just before the Duke Point Highway off-ramp.

Crews on scene said the female driver of the pickup, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews said water pooling on the highway was a likely factor in the crash.

The crash scene blocked three out of four southbound lanes and backed up southbound traffic, including vehicles coming from the Nanaimo Parkway.

For coverage of other recent car crashes, click here.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter