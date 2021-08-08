Rollover crash on Golden Ears Bridge on-ramp

Multiple police vehicles were called to the scene of a rollover on the Golden Ears Bridge on-ramp Saturday night, Aug. 7. (Barry Brinkman/Special to Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows News)

Police launched a search for two people who fled after their vehicle flipped over Saturday night on the Golden Ears Bridge on-ramp just north of Lougheed in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival said around 10:11 p.m. the vehicle rolled over after striking a lamp post near Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Multiple police vehicles were called to the scene of a rollover on the Golden Ears Bridge on-ramp Saturday night, Aug. 7. (Barry Brinkman/Special to Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows News)

Witnesses at the scene told investigators two occupants of the overturned vehicle were seen fleeing the area.

Police contained the area and mounted a search for the suspects, but did not locate them.

The vehicle was not stolen.

“We cannot comment on the cause of the crash,” Percival said.

At least six police vehicles could be observed at the scene, with officers setting up a perimeter with two cars at Lougheed and Park.

Officers were patrolling the streets in the area, and searching the fields on both sides of the on ramp.

READ ALSO: Are you following the cone zones?

READ ALSO: Suspicious fire in Maple Ridge north of Meadowridge School

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News