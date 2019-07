One person airlifted following incident near 40 Avenue and 160 Street

Emergency crews at the scene of a rollover crash in South Surrey Monday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

At least one person was airlifted to hospital Monday afternoon, following a rollover crash in South Surrey.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., near 40 Avenue and 160 Street.

According to reports from the scene, an eastbound Dodge pickup truck rolled into a water-filled ditch, and one person pulled out of the vehicle by emergency crews was airlifted.

Investigation is ongoing and 40 Avenue was reportedly expected to be closed between 160 and 168 Streets for several hours.

More to come…