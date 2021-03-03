Rollover crash in Maple Ridge sends one person to hospital

First responders were called to the Albion neighbourhood Tuesday night

First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue in Maple Ridge around 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to a single vehicle rollover crash. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday evening that closed a section of roadway in the Albion neighbourhood.

First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue around 8:15 p.m. to find a single vehicle had rolled off the road and landed on its roof in a shallow ditch.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital. The extend of their injuries is not known.

The area was closed to vehicle traffic for just under two hours while a tow truck recovered the vehicle and cleared the scene.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

