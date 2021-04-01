Rollover collision in Maple Ridge sends two to hospital: witness

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a collision on the 12300-block of 232nd Street Maple Ridge around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (THE NEWS/files)

RCMP were called to a rollover collision in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, where two individuals were taken to hospital, according to a witness on scene.

Mounties were called to the 12300-block on 232nd Street around 8:30 p.m., where a witness reports a pick-up truck travelling southbound on 232nd Street had crashed into a parked vehicle and flipped onto its side.

“The load of garbage in the bed of the truck spilled out all over the road and the parked vehicle was pushed several dozen metres,” the witness described.

They said two occupants were extracted from the vehicle by firefighters and were transported to hospital.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP confirms they attended a traffic incident yesterday evening involving a grey Nissan SUV and a red Chevy truck,” said Cst. Julie Klaussner.

“There were no life threatening injuries. Due to the fact that this event did not occur during regular commuting hours the impact to traffic was minimal.”

Details leading up to the crash are not yet known.

