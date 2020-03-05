Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set up in Salmon Arm

The Rogers Hometown Hockey site in Salmon Arm is under construction in preparation for the busy weekend ahead.
In total, 37 events are planned over March 7 and 8. They include a viewing of the Stanley Cup, autograph sessions with hockey greats and live music hockey trivia games, all culminating in the broadcast of the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Calgary Flames.
[gps-image name=”20820944_web1_200311-SAA-Hometown-hockey-setupSATURDAY.jpg”]
[gps-image name=”20820944_web1_200311-SAA-Hometown-hockey-setupSUNDAY.jpg”]
The event kicks off on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the main stage at Marine Park with live music by The Whiskey Danglers.
