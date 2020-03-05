Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set up in Salmon Arm

Tents and stages going up in Salmon Arm's Marine Park

Shane Guthrie works on the Hyundai showroom tent as part of the Roger Hometown Hockey in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

The Rogers Hometown Hockey site in Salmon Arm is under construction in preparation for the busy weekend ahead.

In total, 37 events are planned over March 7 and 8. They include a viewing of the Stanley Cup, autograph sessions with hockey greats and live music hockey trivia games, all culminating in the broadcast of the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Calgary Flames.

[gps-image name=”20820944_web1_200311-SAA-Hometown-hockey-setupSATURDAY.jpg”]

[gps-image name=”20820944_web1_200311-SAA-Hometown-hockey-setupSUNDAY.jpg”]

The event kicks off on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the main stage at Marine Park with live music by The Whiskey Danglers.

Read more: Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

Read more: Photos: Salmon Arm businesses get in the spirit of Hometown Hockey

Read more: Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Salmon Arm Observer