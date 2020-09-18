Rogers celebrates virtual opening of its new Customer Solution Centre in Kelowna

The centre will bring a total of 350 new jobs to the local economy by 2021

Rogers Communications announced today it has virtually opened its new B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna, celebrating with more than 100 new team members already hired and trained virtually.

The centre will bring a total of 350 new jobs to the local economy by 2021, as part of the company’s fully Canadian based customer service team. All positions will be work from home until the new Kelowna centre can be safely opened.

“When we first announced our plan to open this new customer solution centre, none of us could have imagined we would be opening virtually, but we could not be more excited to welcome our new team from across the Okanagan region,” said Rick Sellers, president of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications.

“Today marks an important step in our plan to deliver the best possible experience to our customers while strengthening our commitment to Kelowna with hundreds of new jobs.”

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, Rogers acted quickly to pivot its operations to keep Canadians connected, and customers and teams safe. This included shifting most of its customer solution centre teams to work from home, including the newly hired Kelowna team. When the time is right, Rogers looks forward to welcoming employees to the new centre and continuing to build on a strong employee culture and vibrant workplace.

Employees at the new Kelowna centre will handle approximately one million customer interactions each year, joining Rogers’ Burnaby team in providing even more customer service in the Pacific Time Zone. The Burnaby Customer Solution Centre, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, opened in September 1995 and has grown to a team of 600 people, handling over 30 million calls since opening.

“The opening of the virtual customer solution centre demonstrates the adaptability of businesses like Rogers,” said Michelle Mungall, minister of jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness.

“The centre will bring many benefits to people in the region, including the creation of good, family-supporting jobs that will provide a welcome boost to the local economy.”

