Roger Knorr honoured for his service with Quesnel Fire Department

Roger Knorr presents a new training book to Bart Schneider, who will take over from Knorr at the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department when Knorr retires June 28. Lindsay Chung photo

Roger Knorr has been a full-time firefighter in Quesnel for 20 years, and today (Friday, June 28) is his final day in uniform.

Knorr is retiring, and he was honoured for his service Tuesday, June 25 during the Quesnel Council meeting, where his fellow firefighters filled the gallery as they took a break from their fire practice.

“Roger started his career with the City of Quesnel on March 1, 1999, working at the fire hall as our fire training manager,” said Mayor Bob Simpson. “He’s been responsible for ensuring all our volunteer firefighters receive the necessary training and certifications.”

Knorr has worked 20 years full-time and 33 years altogether as a firefighter.

During his time with the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department, Knorr has been a First Responder Instructor, High Angle and Confined Space Instructor and Fire Officer 1, he was elected on the B.C. Fire Officer Training Board of Directors, he was instrumental in the construction of our fire training ground, and he was awarded the Federal Fire Service Exemplary Medal for 20 years of service and B.C. Long Service Medal for 25 years of service in British Columbia, according to Simpson.

“Roger has been an integral part of the fire service team and will be officially retiring after June 28, 2019, after 20 years of dedicated service with the Quesnel Fire Department,” said Simpson. “Roger plans on spending time fishing, hunting, his to-do list and enjoying time with his granddaughter. We wish Roger and his family all the best in the coming years — and that’s heartfelt, Roger. Council really appreciates the services you have provided to the City, and we wish you all the best in your retirement.”

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier announced Bart Schneider has been hired to take over Knorr’s role.

“It is with great sadness that we see Roger leave after 20 years with the department,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are going to be losing a lot of experience, especially with his training background, but we have a replacement who has just been hired, and with 19 years in the department, he is going to become a wonderful asset for the training section also.

“Bart has been very instrumental in 19 years with the fire department, going through the ranks, and he has done a lot of teaching, and he is very, very meticulous when he is teaching, which is going to be good for all our new recruits and new members. He’s going to be a great addition to the team.”

During the meeting, Knorr received a gift from Quesnel Council, and he also presented Schneider with a brand-new Fire Fighter Skills book as a symbol of passing on the knowledge.

