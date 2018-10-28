Roger Kishi requests recount after losing Cumberland council seat by two votes

Kishi is asking for the fourth and fifth place candidate votes to be recounted

Roger Kishi addresses a crowd at a sod-turning ceremony in May at the Braidwood site. Scott Stanfield photo

Roger Kishi has filed an application for a judicial recount after losing his seat on council by just two votes.

In for his second term, Sean Sullivan had the fourth most votes of the council candidates with 602, beating out long-term councillor Kishi with 600.

“When it comes down to two votes… then it’s coming down to a difference of 0.2 per cent, so it’s a small margin,” said Kishi.

Kishi filed the application on Oct. 26, requesting a recount for the fourth and fifth place candidates. He is also seeking the costs of the court action.

“I made the request to the Village to do [a recount] and they wouldn’t, so I was only left with the process to apply to the courts,” said Kishi, adding he is unsure why the Village denied his request.

According to the application, “The Local government act does not mandate an automatic recount,” but an elector, candidate or the Chief Election Officer can request one.

Kishi will bring the application to court on Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. According to B.C.’s Local Government Act, judicial recounts must be completed 13 days after voting closes – in this case, Nov. 2.

Sullivan said he was not surprised Kishi has applied for a judicial recount.

“I think with two votes, this is something that would have to be expected, so I await the verdict on Tuesday,” he said.

Chief Elections Officer, Rachel Parker, was not available for comment on Sunday.