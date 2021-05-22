Rod Peters receives accolades from Board of Education at retirement

Fraser Cascade’s Board of Education gave a heartfelt goodbye to a long-time and well-respected employee this week.

Rod Peters, district’s Indigenous Education Coordinator, is retiring after decades of work within the school district. One staff member noted Peters’ “peaceful wisdom” that he has carried with him through his career.

“You were an understanding colleague who would introduce me to people I didn’t know,” said Trustee Linda Kerr. “You provided guidance when we first started writing LEAs (Local Education Agreement entered into between First Nation Bands and the Fraser-Cascade School District).”

“You have the calm demeanor of an accomplished diplomat,” she added. “But you can’t retire from being a beloved elder.”

Trustee Wendy Coleman-Lawley also had kind words for Peters.

“For so many years you’ve dedicated yourself to your students,” she said. “But now it’s time to sit down and watch those seeds grow that you planted.”

Trustee Cathy Speth said they’d miss his “patience and quietness,” and like many trustees expressed hope that they could still call on him for advice.

The district presented Peters with a carved cedar feather inlayed with abalone along with an eagle inscription. In return he gave each trustee a copy of a book he co-wrote, called We Are All Connected. He declined to comment for this story.

To hear the full conversation, visit Fraser Cascade’s Board of Education page and look for the audio recording of the May 18 meeting.

