Rod and gun club pitches donation to minor ball

Funds will be used to pay for equipment and help kids who can't afford to pay for registration

Jeff Chase, president of the Central North Thompson Rod and Gun Club, donates $250 to Tera Carter, vice president of Clearwater Minor Baseball. The donation is in memory of Jim Janzen, a long time member of the Rod and Gun Club, and will be used by minor ball to pay for equipment as well as help with kids who can’t afford to pay for registration. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

The money was raised through general revenue and will be used by minor ball to pay for equipment and help with kids who can’t afford to pay for registration.