Rocky Mountain Village Auxiliary Society donates iPads to residents

The donation was made possible through the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies

The Rocky Mountain Village Auxiliary Society (RMVAS) purchased two iPads for the residents of Rocky Mountain Village (RMV) through a grant distributed by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR).

The donation aims to help with the seclusion and fear faced by residents in senior’s homes since the onset of the pandemic, offering them means to connect, check news, and meet their information needs. “The hope is that the residents can use these iPads to contact family members that are unable to visit, and help them to keep some level of support from family and friends,” said Diana Jones, one of the organizers of the donation.

RMVAS is a volunteer run non-profit dedicated to providing items of comfort to RMV residents, as well as gifts for residents at Christmas, Easter, and Mother’s and Father’s Day. RMVAS has also donated a variety of necessities and welcome baskets for new residents to assist with transitioning to RMV, including weighted blankets and iPods for their successful Memories and Music program. “A lot of people here don’t have family, so they don’t get little extra things that we supply on special occasions,” said Joanna Pitt, a member of RMVAS. “We do it for their comfort.”

Typically RMVAS hosts social events such as Christmas parties, however the team is getting creative this year to find ways to spread physically-distant joy to their residents.

“It’s the most honour that you can have to look after the people that looked after you, and that’s what we’re trying to do here and that’s why we would love more members to come on board,” said Saran Press, an organizer of the donation.

RMVAS is always accepting new volunteers to join the team, as well as donations to fund future initiatives.

All donations may be sent via e-transfer to rmvas.inbox@gmail.com or mail to RMVAS, Rocky Mountain Village, 55 Cokato Road, Fernie, BC, V0B 1M4. Donors must provide a return address for tax deductible charitable donation receipts.

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press