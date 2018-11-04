Rockslide nearly takes out vehicle on highway east of Terrace

Highway 16 has been shut down to single-lane traffic only following a rockslide early Sunday morning.

B.C. highways crews are currently working on clearing a rockslide that covered the westbound lane of Hwy 16 and nearly took out a passing vehicle on Sunday morning, Nov. 4.

Workers on the scene said the slide of massive boulders and rocks came hurtling down the sheer cliff face on a stretch of Hwy 16 seven kilometres east of the Shames Mountain turnoff at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle, which was travelling along the road just as the tons of rock and debris fell onto the highway, did come in contact with the slide, but was not engulfed nor was there a need for passenger extrication. Workers on the scene said there were no injuries initially reported.

While no timeline has been given for when the lane will re-open, workers at the scene were concerned that other slides may occur.

At noon, the lane was still closed while clean-up crews were enroute.

More to come.

