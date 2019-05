DriveBC reported the slide just after 6:30 a.m.

A rockslide 2 km north of Summerland has one southbound lane closed. Photo: Drive BC

A rockslide two kilometres north of Summerland has closed a single southbound lane.

While the highway is open in both directions, southbound traffic is expected to be delayed until crews can clear the roads of the rockslide debris.

READ MORE: RV trailer fire suppressed in West Kelowna late Thursday night

REAR MORE: Kelowna golf course supports MS research

Check DriveBC.ca for more details.