Rocks mark Remembrance Day

Remembrance means something different to everyone, and a local art project depicts a sampling of that meaning.

Nanaimo artist Deborah Lynn Hibbert, who is in the midst of her 365 Smiles painted-rock project, is working on a side project these days, painting as many rocks as she can for a themed display on Remembrance Day at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 10.

In 2018, Hibbert has set out to paint 365 rocks to leave around Nanaimo parks and trails as finders-keepers surprises for those who happen upon them. She painted 45 heart-shaped rocks at Valentine’s Day, and recently painted some Halloween-themed rocks, so her latest project is a natural progression.

“Having been in the military myself, having generations of military [family], it would be unusual if I did not think of doing Remembrance Day rocks,” she said.

Hibbert will continue painting right up until Nov. 10, she said, and after the rocks are displayed at the legion, they will be given to volunteers via random draw.

In her artwork, Hibbert particularly wanted to explore the theme of women in the military, but she’s also painted male soldiers, war scenes from past and present, and of course poppies.

“The rocks this time are about hope. Hope that those who came back differently than they left, hope for those who never came back, that that was not in vain,” she said. “Hope for those serving now who know that they are there and they may not come back the same, and who are fighting for love of their families and their country and their fellow man here. And hope that in the future, mothers and fathers will not have to send their children off to war.”

