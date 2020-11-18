Rockland hill to reopen to traffic in December

The City of Campbell River is almost ready to re-open Rockland Road between Galerno and Highway 19A as the work nears completion on the new roundabout and section of roadway. Photo courtesy McElhanney

The City of Campbell River says the road heading up Rockland hill is expected to reopen to traffic next month.

In its most recent Waterfront Project Update, the city says that work on the project is proceeding on schedule.

“Commuters are back to pavement after months of gravel road on Highway 19A,” the report says. “The southbound lane had its curbs and first lift of pavement placed at the end of October and sidewalks are being poured now.”

The west side of the highway is nearing its completed state, centre medians have been poured and the roundabout is almost entirely paved.

Before the end of 2020, the report says, the curbs, sidewalks and first lift of asphalt on the northbound lane are expected to be completed, along with the paving of the parking lot at the base of Rockland hill.

Most importantly for commuters, however, is the announcement that the road from the highway up to Galerno Road will reopen to traffic before the end of the year.

The section of road has been closed since June, and it’s the only road access to Highway 19A between Hilchey Road and 1st Avenue.

Landscaping will be completed next year and will include the completion of the park spaces and any plantings, as well as the installation of the centre feature at the roundabout.

“Because the undergrounding of powerlines has been deferred to 2021 due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, only one lift of pavement will be completed this year,” the report says.

“Roads will not have to be dug up next year (infrastructure for the wires is already installed underground) – so once all power poles are removed, the final paving will be completed.”

Another less obvious aspect of the work being done on the waterfront is also nearing completion.

Three new pump stations are being installed between Foggdukkers and the Anchor Inn, marking the final step in what the city calls a “significant sewer line upgrade” between the Maritime Heritage Centre and Simms Creek.

Unfortunately for road users, this work will require the area to move to single-lane-alternating traffic for limited periods as the lift stations are installed into early 2021.

Questions on the project can be sent by email to capitalprojects@campbellriver.ca or by phone to 250-895-1936.

miked@campbellrivermirror.com

