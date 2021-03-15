Rockland hill to re-close until August

The roundabout at Rockland Road and Highway 19A is almost complete, and the city will be finishing up the rest of the project this year, as well. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Rockland hill will need to close again for a little while as the city finishes up the Highway 19A Upgrades project this year.

The project is in its final stages, and to complete this year’s task list safely, the city says, Rockland Road between the highway and Galerno Road will be closed from March 22 through the project’s completion in August.

In 2020, all underground services were installed through the project boundaries – roughly from Simms Creek to Big Rock Boat Ramp. Roadway structure was established, and curbs, lighting and the new roundabout were also installed.

This year, overhead wires will be moved under ground – a task postponed due to COVID-19 – and landscaping will be completed. The work requires extensive coordination with a number of service providers and contractors, particularly through the tightest area at Rockland Road.

“With this significant waterfront improvement project so close to completion, this year will show residents all of the benefits these upgrades offer, including improved seawalk and cycling areas, new park spaces, new crosswalks, parking and sidewalks and more,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We know everyone is eager to see the project complete, and this plan will help us get to the finish line sooner and safely.”

Two-way traffic will be maintained for the most part throughout the process, the city says in its release on the work, but single-lane alternating traffic will be necessary at times. The work under the roadway is complete, so most work in 2021 will be in the expanded road area, or off the roadway in park areas and boulevards.

“The project team has done an excellent job in adapting the plan to deliver this project despite significant hurdles such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” says deputy city manager, Ron Neufeld. “This is an example of how changes have to be made to adapt to circumstances outside our control, and we thank everyone for their patience.”

