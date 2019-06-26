Rocking a new dock

Workers unload and install a new dock at Southbank on Francois Lake on June 17. Cheslatta Carrier Nation has helped finance the Southbank dock since 2004 and it was replaced with the new one last week. It is the only public dock on the southside of the lake. The dock was built with old boom sticks - used when towing logs with a tugboat - and hauled to Francois Lake from Ootsa Lake. (Submitted photos)