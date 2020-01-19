Rockets lose big in 7-0 loss to Portland

Portland's goaltender Dante Gianuzzi was named the first start with a 17-save shutout

The Kelowna Rockets are now 3-7-0-0 in their last 10 games. (Contributed)

The Portland Winterhawks laid down a 7-0 beating on the Kelowna Rockets at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Portland opened the scoring a minute and 56 seconds into the first when Seth Jarvis beat goaltender Cole Schwebius over the shoulder with a wicked wrist shot from the top of the circle.

The opening goal would prove to be the winner as Portland would essentially dominate from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer.

Midway through the first Jack O’Brien would add another tally on a superb rush and cross crease-pass by Seth Jarvis.

In the second period, the Rockets couldn’t find an answer to the Winterhawks play as they surrendered two more goals by Clay Hanus and Reece Newkirk. This would be all for Cole Schwebius as coach Foote would pull his goaltender in maybe hopes of it being a wake-up call for his team.

The goalie change would solve nothing and the Rockets would continue to struggle, allowing another three goals in the final frame to Jake Gricius, Tyson Kozak and another to Seth Jarvis.

Portland goaltender Dante Gianuzzi would earn the first star of the game, denying all 17 shots faced. Despite allowing seven goals in the game the Rockets’ goalies can’t be to blame after the Rockets surrender a whopping 57 shots against.

With the loss, the Rockets slip to 21-19-1-2 and are 3-7-0-0 in their last ten games.

Kelowna’s strength is their defense, but Connor McDonald, Kaeden Korczak and Jake Lee all had off nights and been playing sub-par hockey as of late. The team was also unable to make a big flash upfront at the deadline and injuries to Kyle Topping and most recently Nolan Foote has made offensive production a more difficult task.

The Rockets will look to get things turned around when they play the Winterhawks in a rematch on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

@Niftymittens14 daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com