Rockets lose against Kimberley in first round of playoffs

The Golden Rockets played a great season, earning their way into the playoffs, which began last week.

The Rockets faced off against the Kimberley Dynamiters in the first round of the playoffs, but were unable to secure a win against the tough team.

The first two games, played in Kimberley resulted in losses for the Rockets. They tried to bring it back around when they played them on home ice, but were unable to secure a win, keeping them from continuing onto the next round of the playoffs.

For the first time in four years, the Rockets pushed their way through a successful season, lead by head coach and general manager Jeremy Blumes, who moved to Golden to take on the team.

In game three on home ice in Golden, the Dynamiters scored two goals against the Rockets. The Dynamiters continued the shutout into the second period, ending it 5-0 against the Rockets. But, the Golden Rockets weren’t going down without a rough and tumble battle, scoring their one and only goal in the third period. Multiple fights broke out throughout the game, and the Dynamiters took the win at the end of game three with a 5-1 score.

Game four began with a better start for the Golden Rockets. After Kimberley scored the first goal of the game, the Rockets retaliated with one of their own by Chad McIlwain from Briar Whyte, ending the first period in a tie.

The Rockets fought the good fight, only letting Kimberley get one more goal in on the second period. In the third period, the Dynamiters scored another two goals before the Rockets pulled the goalie, leaving an empty net for the Kimberley team to score one final goal, ending the fourth and final game 5-1.

The Golden Rockets will return again next season to give it their all and apply all of the skills and lessons learned throughout the season.