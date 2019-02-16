Rockets look to Giants Saturday after dropping close match to Everett Silvertips

The Rockets will look to put the frustration of Friday night’s tight loss against Everett behind them to focus on the challenging team they face Saturday night. Kelowna hosts the Vancouver Giants Saturday for their second game of the weekend.

The 3-1 loss to the Silvertips on Friday night was the proof the Rockets needed that they can play tough hockey against some of the league’s best teams as Everett leads the Western Conference, while Vancouver leads the B.C. division.

“I thought it was a pretty even game (against Everett),” said coach Adam Foote. “The sustained the pressure in our end, and picked it up. We’re getting close, and I’m real happy with our effort.”

Rockets’ defenceman Kaedan Korczak said the team will face to forget Friday’s loss, and focus on Saturday’s match-up.

Kelowna Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak looking past Friday’s loss, and focusing on Saturday’s game versus rivals Vancouver Giants. #WHL pic.twitter.com/wFe5Yr4Ikh — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) February 16, 2019

Kelowna came out with pace Friday night against the Silvertips, and struck first on the power-play with a Kyle Topping goal that came from a good play from Rockets’ rookie Alex Swetlikoff keeping it on off an attempted Everett clearing.

Everett goalie Max Palaga took over the game from there, stopping 31 of 32 Kelowna shots. The Silvertips scored two unanswered goals to control the game 2-1 to start the third period. The Rockets pushed throughout the period, but Palaga stood tall, and the Everett buried the Rockets with an empty net goal to win 3-1. The Silvertips have lost only one time this season when leading after two periods.

Kelowna Rockets barely bested by Everett 3-1. Rockets had their chances said coach Adam Foote. #WHL @Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/5gkcLKoYRf — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) February 16, 2019

The Rockets’ season will come to an end at the end of March. The Rockets still sit third in the B.C. division, which is good enough for the eight playoff spot in the Western conference. Kelowna’s biggest rivals, the Kamloops Blazers, sit only four points back of the Rockets. The Rockets will aim to finish the season strong to ensure it’s Kelowna in the playoffs, and not Kamloops.

