Rock the Lake line-up announced for Kelowna

Randy Bachman (left) performing Friday night at the Rock The Lake music festival in Kelowna. (Matthew Abrey-Black Press)

It’s about to get a little bit louder in downtown Kelowna next August.

Rock the Lake music festival announced its lineup this morning and includes Aldo Nova, April Wine, Colin James, Chilliwack and numerous other artists

The festival, which will be held from Aug. 7 to 9 at Prospera Place, will also feature food trucks, a restaurant and VIP access area for attendees.

For those who can’t make the event, the festival will be broadcast on Power 104 and Beach 103.1 so people can tune in to the performances.

Ticket for the event range from $168 for a full event pass to $443 for a VIP pass.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the festival , you can visit the ticket provider or Prospera Place website.

