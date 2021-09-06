A rock slide on Westbench Road slowed traffic Monday afternoon in Penticton, just off Highway 97. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Rock slide spills onto Penticton road

Rocks came onto West Bench Drive, off Highway 97 on Monday

  • Sep. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A rock slide on the hill at West Bench Drive, off Highway 97, slowed traffic Monday afternoon.

The rocks came down the mountain after 4 p.m., spilling onto the side of the road.

Highway crews had the rocks mostly cleared by 4:30 p.m. and traffic was flowing freely again.

West Bench was also the area of this morning’s new fire that broke out on Penticton Indian Band land around 8:30 a.m.

Quickly ground crews and helicopters were dousing the flames.

By 3 p.m. today, they had contained the fire and were mopping up.

READ MORE: New Penticton fire contained and in mop up stage

