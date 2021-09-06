Rock slide spills onto Penticton road

A rock slide on the hill at West Bench Drive, off Highway 97, slowed traffic Monday afternoon.
The rocks came down the mountain after 4 p.m., spilling onto the side of the road.
Highway crews had the rocks mostly cleared by 4:30 p.m. and traffic was flowing freely again.
West Bench was also the area of this morning’s new fire that broke out on Penticton Indian Band land around 8:30 a.m.
Quickly ground crews and helicopters were dousing the flames.
By 3 p.m. today, they had contained the fire and were mopping up.
