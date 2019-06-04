Rock slide closes lane of Highway 97 north of Summerland

Motorists told to expect delays as southbound right lane is closed

LANE CLOSUREThe southbound right lane is closed on Highway 97 north of Summerland following a minor rock slide on Monday.(John Arendt/Summerland Review)

A minor rock slide on Monday afternoon closed the southbound right lane of Highway 97 south of Summerland.

The lane remains closed as ministry staff continue to monitor the slope, and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure representatives say drivers can expect minor delays.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the area and to check DriveBC and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

This is the same location where a minor slide occurred in late February, resulting in an extended highway closure.

The ministry has planned rock fall mitigation improvements on this section, and this work to improve safety is expected to get underway in the coming weeks.

Work will include the installation of rock bolts, drains, slope mesh and a small amount of scaling.

