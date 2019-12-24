Facebook - Rocks started to fall on the road about 2 a.m.

Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

  • Dec. 24, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A rock slide has shut down Highway 97 in both directions near Okanagan Falls.

The slide occurred between Sundial Road and Vaseux Lake Crescent, about 5 km south of Okanagan Falls.

DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress, however there is currently no estimated time of the highway reopening.

A detour is available via Highway 3 to Keremeos and Highway 3A from Keremeos to Kaleden.

According to DriveBC rocks began to fall on the road about 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Check DriveBC for updates.

