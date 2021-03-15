Rock Creek man to appear in Grand Forks court in connection with stolen truck

The truck was reported stolen in August, according to Midway RCMP

Bryan Jacques is charged with one count of possession of stolen property and one count of tampering with a Vehicle Identification Number. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Rock Creek man arrested in connection with a stolen truck is due to be arraigned in Grand Forks provincial court next month, Grand Forks provincial court heard on Tuesday, March 9.

Midway RCMP arrested 50-year-old Bryan Henry Jacques at a Rock Creek gas station on Nov. 6, according to Cpl. Phil Peters.

Jacques was charged in January with possession of stolen property and tampering with a Vehicle Identification Number. He is due back at the Grand Forks Courthouse on Tuesday, April 6, for his arraignment hearing, Judge Robert Brown ruled.

Jacques has not yet entered a plea.

