Rock Creek man to appear in Grand Forks court in connection with stolen truck

A Rock Creek man arrested in connection with a stolen truck is due to be arraigned in Grand Forks provincial court next month, Grand Forks provincial court heard on Tuesday, March 9.
Midway RCMP arrested 50-year-old Bryan Henry Jacques at a Rock Creek gas station on Nov. 6, according to Cpl. Phil Peters.
Jacques was charged in January with possession of stolen property and tampering with a Vehicle Identification Number. He is due back at the Grand Forks Courthouse on Tuesday, April 6, for his arraignment hearing, Judge Robert Brown ruled.
Jacques has not yet entered a plea.
