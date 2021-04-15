Rock Creek Fall Fair planners hoping for as big a return as possible

The Rock Creek Fall Fair is coming back next September. It's size and scope depends on pandemic constraints, said general manager Lisa Sims. Photo: Facebook â€” Rock Creek Fall Fair

The size and scope of next September’s Rock Creek Fall Fair depends on how the pandemic unfolds this spring, general manager Lisa Sims said Thursday, April 15.

The RCFF, which went virtual in 2020, could return to pre-pandemic operations if Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry lifts current restrictions on outdoor social gatherings, Sims said.

Alternatively, the fair could take on a hybrid format that would safely combine in-person and live-streamed events.

“We’d love to have the local 4-H Club do their livestock show,” she said, adding that it would be nice to feature a live band on-stage.

The RCFF would plan for a purely virtual event if the ban on outdoor gatherings remains in effect. Sim said the RCFF Association’s volunteer board and its 29 voting members would plan ahead in consultation with the provincial health officer.

Sims said the RCFF’s annual 50-50 draw will go ahead regardless of what form the fair takes. Ninety-thousand dollars worth of tickets are available through the RCFF’s Facebook page, putting the winning ticket at up to $45,000, Sims said.

Ticket sales will close on the morning of the draw, Saturday, Sept. 18.

