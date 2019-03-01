Rock Creek fall fair group plans to share documents from financial probe

The Rock Creek & Boundary Fair Association had been dealing with an investigation into its finances for five years. (Rock Creek Fall Fall)

A South Okanagan community fair association is preparing to tell all following a five-year RCMP investigation into the association’s finances.

The Rock Creek & Boundary Fair Association, which organizes the annual Rock Creek Fall Fair in Rock Creek, between Osoyoos and Grand Forks, said in a news release Friday it will hold a community meeting later this month to disclose documents relating to an investigation following the discovery of financial irregularities in 2012.

The next year was “tumultuous” one and affected people connected with the event “in ways that persist today,” the release said.

The case was closed five years later after the RCMP recommend charges, but Crown counsel decided not to lay any.

Members of the group disagreed with the outcome, and are holding the public meeting to share the documents at 1:30 p.m. on March 10.

