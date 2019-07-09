Rock blasting debris shuts down Hwy. 4

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

Highway 4 was shut down on Monday as crews worked to remove rock debris from the only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet. (Photo - Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Drivers hoping to get in or out of Tofino and Ucluelet on Tuesday have been stuck since 3 a.m. as Highway 4 remains shut down in both directions due to debris on the road.

A look at the rock debris that has #BCHwy4 closed at Kennedy Hill. These photos are from 7:39 and 8 am. Progress continues as rock is drilled, blasted and cleared. Updates via @DriveBC: https://t.co/sQR65zVsWq #Tofino #Ucluelet pic.twitter.com/HKP90QwYnt — BC Transportation (@TranBC) July 9, 2019

The debris was caused by scheduled rock blasting being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s $38 million highway improvement project at Kennedy Hill.

A spokesperson for B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation told the Westerly News that the blasting was conducted at 3 a.m. with the road expecting to reopen an hour later, but it remained closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as debris was still being cleared.

“At about 3 a.m., blasting released several large blocks of rock that were not anticipated. The clean-up requires an extended closure of the highway,” the spokesperson said via email. “While efforts are made to control the amount of rock released, this can sometimes be the result. The crew is working as quickly as possible to reopen the highway.”

The Ministry is encouraging travellers to check the DriveBC.ca for updates on when the highway will reopen. The latest update from DriveBC advised the road remained closed at 1:09 p.m. and that the next update is expected to be at 4 p.m.

