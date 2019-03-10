Robyn Gray is new SD 79 superintendent

Robyn Gray is the new CEO and superintendent of the Cowichan Valley School District. (Submitted)

The Board of Education announced this week that Robyn Gray has been selected as the new Superintendent of Learning and CEO of the Cowichan Valley School District.

“Robyn brings a wealth of experience to the Cowichan Valley School District and we’re excited for our learners and educators, as we believe she will continue our collective drive for educational excellence for all of our students in our district,” said Candace Spilsbury, chair of the SD 79 Board of Education.

Gray takes up her new position on April 1.

She comes south to the Valley from the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District, where she was an assistant superintendent and director of instruction.

She is a strong educational leader and prides herself on being a champion for all learners through her dedication to building community, her drive for inclusionary practice, and her focus on the future, said a press release from the district about her appointment.

Collaboration defines Gray’s leadership style.

She is known for her close working relationships with First Nations communities, municipal leaders, diverse school-based personnel, union leaders, educators and staff allowing her to co-create solutions to difficult problems.

Gray’s professional accomplishments include the co-creation of an Early Learning to Grade 3 Reading Initiative, which saw the creation and implementation of a district-wide reading initiative for all Strong-Start to Grade 3 educators. In her drive for collaboration Gray is also credited with the enhancement of parent communication through new information and technology infrastructure.

In SD 79, the Superintendent and CEO is charged with providing educational excellence to more than 8,000 students, and oversees the employment of over 1,400 staff, making the district the largest employer in the Cowichan Valley.

lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter