Robotics competition draws immense interest from district schools

The first Kitimat-hosted Zone 01 robotics competition was so successful that other schools in the district have expressed their interest in holding another competition next year.

The competition ran on Monday, May 7, at Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School and involved 49 students in 19 teams from three different schools, Nechako Elementary, St. Anthony’s and MEMSS.

Competition sponsor Rio Tinto BC Works spokesperson Eve Normandin said the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) leaders and teachers in schools are the link between industry and students to advocate for the students to consider careers in STEM fields.

“These are the people that are educating our children, the future employees of Rio Tinto. It was also a great opportunity for Rio Tinto employees, more specifically our automation team, to engage with our local schools and be involved in a STEM initiative with the next generation,” said Normandin.

“Partnerships like these, between a non-profit organization, schools and Rio Tinto, are fundamentally important to us and we believe education is critical to a productive, active and informed society.”

She said BC Works had received requests from other schools to be part of another robotics competition in Kitimat following last week’s competition.

“Because this was a one-year sponsorship, Zone 01 robotics has to put in another application for next year, which could potentially include other schools,” said Normandin.

