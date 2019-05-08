Robin Hood at Twain

Missoula Children's Theatre returned to Houston again this year. The theatre group, who develops life skills in children through participation in the performing arts came to Twain Sullivan Elementary in Houston April 29 to May 4. More then 65 student performed at the recent Robin Hood play last Saturday. Missoula Children's Theatre held workshops for the entire school and then auditions were held for participants to perform in the play. (Carrie Wardrop photos)