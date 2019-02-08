Robert K brings music magic to Sooke coffeehouse

For more than 40 years, Robert K has entertained audiences on Vancouver Island – and he’ll bring his music magic to the Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse on Feb. 16.

Robert K started his musical journey as the guitarist and vocalist in the Brigham Bros. Band, a top 40 trio that did the legion circuit in the 1970s

His next project was as the bass player and vocalist in the Vintage Rock and Roll Band, Victoria’s top show band in the late 1970s and 1980.

Robert, better known to many as The Big Bopper, made the transition from being the bass player to being the band’s tenor sax player. His energy, humour and rich vocals made him a fan favourite.

Then came a 14-year stint as the bass singer in the well known local a’capella, Cornerstone. His unmistakable bass voice, sense of humour, and abilities as a composer and arranger provided the foundation for the group’s sound.

In more recent years, Robert has applied his talents to recording, first his own albums, Just Me and Lessons in Love. He has also produced for other local artists.

“Now that I have the freedom, it’s time to get serious about the thing I love the most – my music,” Robert said.

The Feb. 16 coffeehouse is at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. The doors open at 7 p.m., with the music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

