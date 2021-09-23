Robbery at Petro Canada ‘out of character’ Princeton court hears

Woman ran away from store with $50

A Princeton woman who stole $50 from the Princeton Petro Canada station was given a a suspended sentence of two years, in circuit court here earlier this month.

Shelley Leeper pleaded guilty to robbery, and willfully obstructing a police officer.

Court heard that on January 25, 2020, Leeper entered the store and asked to borrow money from the clerk, with whom she was acquainted.

When the clerk refused, she demanded $50 from the cash register and threatened to “smash up the store.”

She was later arrested at her home, after a brief confrontation with police.

Crown and defense counsels agreed in a joint submission of facts that the actions “were very much out of character” for Leeper, and they indicated a sense of “desperation.”

Leeper is under numerous court ordered conditions, including not being able to enter the Petro Canada on Bridge Street.

Similkameen Spotlight