Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

  • Jan. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Kamloops RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a laundry mat, Monday morning.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie a man brandishing a knife and a hammer entered McCleaners on Seymour Street about 11:30 a.m.

He went to the cash register and took money that was inside and then left on foot,” Shelkie stated. “The clerk was not injured.”

The suspect is described as:

  • 5 feet 10 inches tall

  • Caucasian or First Nations
  • Wearing a grey hoodie with stripes on the lower sleeves, jeans and black runners

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

