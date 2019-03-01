Robber of Revelstoke bank sentenced to three years

Henry Jon Christian Harder was sentenced to three years in prison for robbing TD Bank in Revelstoke in April of 2018.

On April 6 at 6:50 p.m. a lone adult male entered the TD Bank and demanded money. The male left with an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the scene in a blue Pontiac Sunfire.

Using video surveillance information and witness accounts, the Revelstoke RCMP were able to identify a suspect.

The RCMP also consulted with the Cranbrook RCMP throughout this investigation.

On April 25, 2018 Cranbrook RCMP arrested, without incident, thirty-two year old Harder for robbery.

On Nov. 8, 2018 Harder pled guilty to one count of robbery and on Feb. 6, 2019 he was sentenced to three years in custody and given a lifetime Firearms Prohibition.

